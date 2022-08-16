Suspect assaults woman with knife, tapes her mouth and forces her into bathroom: London police

A London man is facing several serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife and held her against her will.

Police say around 3 a.m. Monday, the accused and some acquaintances were at a home on Conway Drive when an argument broke out.

According to police, the man allegedly attacked the woman with a knife and then forced her into a bathroom while holding a sword. Her mouth was duct taped and the suspect took her phone.

Around 8 a.m., the woman managed to escape and contacted 9-1-1. She was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested about two hours later on Conway Drive.

The 38-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, uttering threats and forcible confinement. He remains in custody and will appear in court Wednesday.