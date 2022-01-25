Suspect at large after alleged assault in Zurich, Ont.

An alleged assault with a weapon in Zurich, Ont. put one area school into a hold and secure on Tuesday morning.

Huron County OPP say they responded to a reported assault at a home on Main Street around 8 a.m. but the suspect fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

A victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

OPP officers, including the Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team, are continuing with the investigation.

OPP Const. Jamie Stanley confirms St. Boniface School in Zurich was put in a hold and secure after an assault outside of the school, "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials say residents can expect an increased police presence in the area and are reminded to secure their property and be aware of their personal safety.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.