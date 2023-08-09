Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford

Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.

Officers with the West Shore RCMP were called to the alley behind the Millstream Village Shopping Centre at 2401 Millstream Rd. at approximately 11:58 p.m.

Police found the security guard suffering a stab wound following an altercation with another man behind Ali Baba Pizza and Serious Coffee.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the RCMP detachment said in a statement Wednesday.

Police were unable to locate a suspect or any witnesses at the scene.

Investigators are looking for a white man, approximately five feet, 11 inches tall, with brown hair. Police say the suspect was wearing a black and blue hooded sweater and a black backpack at the time.

Investigators say the incident is isolated and does not appear to present a risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.