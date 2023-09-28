Suspect at large after UVic student sexually assaulted on campus

Saanich police are investigating after a student was sexually assaulted inside a washroom on the University of Victoria campus.

The university says the male student was assaulted in a men's room on the ground floor of the Cornett Building on Tuesday morning.

Police described the attacker as a heavy-set, white man who is over the age of 60 and has medium-length, salt-and-pepper hair.

The school says the man fled on foot after the assault.

The attack was reported to campus security, who are "closely monitoring the area," the university said in a campus safety bulletin.

"We are sharing this information out of care and concern for the campus community and out of an abundance of caution as the perpetrator remains unidentified," the statement said.

The Cornett Building houses the school's departments of anthropology, psychology and sociology.

Saanich police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact the department's Special Investigation Section at 250-475-4321.