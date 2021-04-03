Suspect at large for alleged robbery at Oxford road truck stop: OPP

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of an alleged robbery at a truck stop on Oxford Road 29, Blandford-Blenheim Township late Friday.

OPP said a suspect entered the store and allegedly yielded a weapon while threatening a counter area clerk.

The suspect allegedly removed a quantity of cash and fled the scene.

The staff member was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described to be a Caucasian male, approximately 30-40 years of age, with short dark hair, a full dark coloured beard, tattoos on his arms, wearing dark shoes, dark pants, a dark shirt and a dark zip-up hoody.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a dark coloured Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Video surveillance was reviewed and the Oxford County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.