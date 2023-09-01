Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday.
Mounties responded after the man was shot in an alley in the 3000-block of 4th Avenue.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Port Alberni RCMP said in a release.
Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
"Initial information gathered is leading investigators to believe this was a targeted attack," said B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.
No arrests have been made but investigators are searching for an older model, black Dodge pickup truck that was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information, including surveillance or dashcam video from the scene, is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
