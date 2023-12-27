Suspect attacks person with hammer, attempts to steal vehicle: Halifax police
Police in Halifax are looking for a man they say assaulted someone with a hammer and then attempted to steal their vehicle.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault outside of a residence on Harvard Street just after 8 a.m. Friday.
Police say the homeowner noticed someone in their vehicle and, when they confronted him, he struck them with a hammer.
“The suspect threatened the owner and attempted to steal the vehicle before fleeing the area on foot,” reads a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.
The suspect is described by police as a white man who is approximately five-foot-five to five-foot-six, wearing a dark coloured jacket with jeans and a fabric face mask.
Police ask anyone with information or video from the area to call at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
