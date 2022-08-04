Suspect attempted to head butt officer during arrest: Brandon police
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after an incident that involved damage to two Brandon homes and a police officer nearly being head butted during an arrest.
On Tuesday just before 9 p.m., the Brandon Police Service received a report of a camera being ripped off the front of a home in the 200 block of 12th Street. Police allege the suspect then threw the camera through the window and left the scene.
Officers were able to identify the suspect using security footage from the home.
Then about an hour later, police were notified of a suspect who damaged the glass on the door of a home in the 400 block of 12th Street.
Police note security footage showed it was the same suspect from the previous incident, who officers were able to locate.
Police allege the suspect attempted to head butt one of the officers during the arrest, noting they believe his actions may have been partly motivated by his intoxication level.
The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on two charges of mischief under $5,000, and one charge of resisting arrest
-
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment CanadaA group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is risingThe number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air DunlopDowntown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage optionsAn order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO saysThe majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
-
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.A mall in Vaughan, Ont. will be closed for the remainder of the day after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 yearsA judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling Thursday and sentenced her to nine years in prison.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offenderPolice are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.