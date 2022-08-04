Suspect attempted to head butt officer during arrest: Brandon police

A 28-year-old man is facing charges after an incident that involved damage to two Brandon homes and a police officer nearly being head butted during an arrest.

On Tuesday just before 9 p.m., the Brandon Police Service received a report of a camera being ripped off the front of a home in the 200 block of 12th Street. Police allege the suspect then threw the camera through the window and left the scene.

Officers were able to identify the suspect using security footage from the home.

Then about an hour later, police were notified of a suspect who damaged the glass on the door of a home in the 400 block of 12th Street.

Police note security footage showed it was the same suspect from the previous incident, who officers were able to locate.

Police allege the suspect attempted to head butt one of the officers during the arrest, noting they believe his actions may have been partly motivated by his intoxication level.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on two charges of mischief under $5,000, and one charge of resisting arrest