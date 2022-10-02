Suspect attempts to flee during traffic stop, crashes truck: Police

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man faces drug charges after trying to run from police Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police say it happened just after midnight in the William Whyte area, where patrolling officers pulled over a truck travelling near Parr Street and Flora Avenue.

The male driver allegedly showed police a fake I.D., and then drove away at a high rate of speed. He got a few blocks before crashing into some parked vehicles and a home in the 500 block of Flora Avenue.

Investigators say the driver then tried to flee on foot but was arrested and taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

A passenger had to be pulled from the truck and was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Officers later seized several items from the crashed truck, including 46 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $2,300, $6,000 in Canadian currency, and four mobile phones.

The driver remains behind bars and faces numerous charges. The passenger is also being charged with several offences.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified of the matter due to injuries sustained by the passenger.