Suspect barricaded in Saskatoon home prompts heavy police presence

A heavy police presence on Aug. 31 was prompted by an armed suspect barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South. (Dan Shingoose/CTV News)

Saskatoon police were on scene Wednesday afternoon in the city's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

The heavy police presence was prompted by an armed suspect barricaded inside a home in the 200 block of Avenue W South, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.

