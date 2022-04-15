Suspect being sought after reported sexual assault in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a suspect in connection to a reported sexual assault in Kitchener.

Police say a 26-year-old victim was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man in the area of Union Street and Maple Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 and 50 years old, around 6'2, 240 pounds, bald, and has a raspy voice. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket or sweater and light-coloured jeans.

Police say they are treating the incident as a potentially hate-motivated crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.