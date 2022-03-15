Suspect breaks into two houses in Mono in same day: OPP

Provincial police say they are investigating two residential break-ins that happened on the same day by the same suspect in the Town of Mono.

Dufferin OPP says officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the area of First Line EHS and Stonegate Avenue on Thursday last week.

"It was the keen eye of a neighbour who noticed that a residence had been broken into," Dufferin OPP stated in a release.

They report that later the same day, another resident returned home to find someone had been in their house.

Police say valuables were stolen from both homes.

According to OPP, security video shows the houses were both broken into in the early morning hours on March 10 by a man wearing dark pants, a dark jacket and a mask.

He left in a 2011 to 2018 white Jeep Cherokee, police say.

They warn residents to be vigilant by always securing vehicles and homes because "theft is a crime of opportunity."

"Thieves often look for unattended or unsecured property to steal," OPP stated.

Police advise locking all doors and windows, removing valuables from plain view and never leaving a vehicle running and unattended.

"As well, if you are leaving your home for a length of time, please have family, friends or neighbours checking on your property, clearing snow and removing newspapers," police recommend.

Dufferin OPP asks anyone with information or security video of a break-in to contact it at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.