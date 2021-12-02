Suspect carrying an axe arrested by North Vancouver Mounties who used sponge rounds, Taser
A North Vancouver man is in police custody after RCMP responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about a suspect carrying a large knife and an axe.
Police say at around noon, a member of public alerted an officer on patrol about an armed man in the Canyon Heights area.
The officer found the man, who police say appeared agitated and refused to drop the weapons, reportedly damaging a police cruiser before additional officers arrived on the scene.
The Mounties say efforts were made to bring the situation under control quickly as there was a large group of high school students nearby, with officers firing sponge rounds and using a Taser to take the man into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
