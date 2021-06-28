Suspect causes “havoc” in Kingsville

OPP are on the hunt for a man who caused “havoc” across Kingsville over the weekend.

Officers responded to an alarm that went off at a local business on Division St. S. around 3:20 a.m. Saturday

Upon arrival, officers found a broken window at the front door.

Investigators the same suspect caused damage and havoc across Kingsville overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

Officials say he was carrying a fire extinguisher during his travels and used it to break doors and damage vehicles up and down Prospect St.

The OPP seeks the public's assistance in identifying the person of interest.

If this person looks familiar please contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.