Suspect charged after 25-year-old man deliberately struck, killed in Toronto

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after another man was deliberately struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this week near Toronto’s waterfront.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Monday. They said an argument broke out between at least two people at 11 Polson Street in the Lower Don Lands.

Officers said one of the two parties involved in the argument entered a pickup truck and deliberately struck the other, investigators said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, family and friends identified the victim to CTV News Toronto as 25-year-old Jamil Nazarali.

Police said suspect Robert Cada surrendered to police on Wednesday. He is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.