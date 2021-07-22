Suspect charged after 25-year-old man deliberately struck, killed in Toronto
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after another man was deliberately struck and killed by a vehicle earlier this week near Toronto’s waterfront.
According to police, the incident took place at around 9 p.m. on Monday. They said an argument broke out between at least two people at 11 Polson Street in the Lower Don Lands.
Officers said one of the two parties involved in the argument entered a pickup truck and deliberately struck the other, investigators said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. On Wednesday, family and friends identified the victim to CTV News Toronto as 25-year-old Jamil Nazarali.
Police said suspect Robert Cada surrendered to police on Wednesday. He is facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Police investigating break and enter at Cambridge businessWaterloo regional police are investigating a break and enter at a business on Schiedel Court in Cambridge.
-
Community rallies to support Kitchener dad of six who died of COVID-19A priest and family friend is raising money to support six children who lost their father to COVID-19.
-
Leamington man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting woman in her sleepEssex County OPP have charged a 58-year-old Leamington man who allegedly broke into a home and inappropriately touched a woman while she was sleeping.
-
Nanaimo dad's custom toy set earns him Netflix jobTodd transformed a Sesame Street toy set from the 1970s into a tribute to the Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek. It went viral and now he has a job with Netflix.
-
Town of Innisfil pumped for new trackThe Town of Innisfil unveiled its new modular pump track Thursday at Innisfil Beach Park.
-
Vaccine hesitancy, misinformation a problem for North Bay Parry Sound District Health UnitBattling COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and misinformation has been a major problem for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit since mass immunization began.
-
Extreme heat continues to damage Sask. cropsSaskatchewan crops are “extremely stressed” due to a lack of rain and extreme heat throughout the province, according to this week’s crop report.
-
Grey Bruce tops COVID-19 case counts in Ontario as Delta variant surgesGrey Bruce posted the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, with 22 new infections reported, followed by Toronto with 18.
-
Police investigating report of sexual assault at Waterloo businessRegional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a business in Waterloo last month.