Suspect charged after 97-year-old woman assaulted: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing an assault charge after police say a 97-year-old woman was hurt in an unprovoked attack.

Police said they were called to the incident on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Webb Place.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, a man kicked a 97-year-old woman in the upper body in an unprovoked manner. Officers said the attack left the woman hurt. They say the victim and suspect did not know each other.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate and identified a male suspect.

On Tuesday, officers then searched for and found a suspect in the 300 block of Agnes Street.

Rudy Wayne Elliott, 24, from Winnipeg was charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was detained into custody.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

POLICE INVESTIGATING PAIR OF CARJACKINGS

Investigators are asking for the public’s help investigating a pair of carjackings that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 6:15 a.m., a man was parked in the 400 block of Hartford Avenue when a male suspect confronted him with a weapon.

Officers said the suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle.

The victim was not physically injured from the incident, police said.

At around 7 a.m. that same morning, police said a woman was parked in the 1400 block of Fife Street when she was pulled from the vehicle by a male suspect.

Officers said two other male suspects also got into the vehicle and pointed a weapon at her.

Police said the three drove off in the stolen vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

WPS said it is not known if the two incidents are related.

Investigations into both carjackings are ongoing. The Major Crimes Unit asks anyone with information that might help investigators to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.