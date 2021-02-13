Owen Sound police have charged an alleged impaired driver after having almost three times the legal limit.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, police say the suspect drove his vehicle into a neighbour's driveway, thinking it was his.

The driver put the vehicle into neutral and it rolled into the street after he fell asleep.

Police were notified and and the 57-year-old suspect was brought to headquarters where officers say two breath sample readings were almost three times the legal limit.

The driver was charged and his vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence suspended for 90 days.