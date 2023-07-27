Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London

A London man is charged in relation to damage done at a downtown restaurant earlier this week.

As previously reported, surveillance footage from Dimi's Greek House shows a person ripping plants from planter boxes, setting fire to one of the boxes, flipping tables, and tearing down decorative lights.

As if that wasn't enough, a pile of human excrement was also deposited near the door.

After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.

A 39-year-old London man has been charged with arson causing mischief to property and mischief under $5,000.

— With files from CTV News London's Gerry Dewan