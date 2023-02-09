Suspect charged after stolen vehicle, credit cards found in New Westminster: police

A New Westminster man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car in the city last week, according to police.

In a news release Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said officers found a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Ash Street on Feb. 1.

The suspected car thief was later located and arrested at a cheque cashing store nearby. Police added that the suspect was also in possession of credit cards that were not in his name.

"Auto thefts can be very complex and dynamic investigations," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. "Members of the Crime Reduction Unit and Street Crime Unit did an excellent job of taking this driver safely into custody. This suspect can look forward to his day in court."

Norvie Nativdad, 45, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, breach of undertaking, breach of release order, and unauthorized use of credit card data.

"While increased enforcement and targeting offenders is used to combat the problem of vehicle theft, the public can play a role in reducing auto theft by following vehicle theft prevention tips," said Leaver.

The NWPD is urging drivers to use anti-theft devices or steering wheel locks, to keep spare keys in a safe place, and to park in a secure and well-lit area.