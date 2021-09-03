Suspect charged after teen girl dies in Simcoe, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A Simcoe, Ont, man has been charged by OPP following a teen girl's death late last month.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Patterson Street in Simcoe on Aug. 27 at 8:50 p.m. for an unresponsive girl.
She was transferred to a hospital in Hamilton, where she was pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Rachel Cook, 17, of Simcoe. An autopsy has been conducted but more tests will be performed.
Derek Adams, 40, of Simcoe, has been charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance and breach of probation.
The accused will appear for a bail hearing Friday.
The investigation continues.
