Suspect charged after tools stolen from Lethbridge construction site appear in online ads
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
A 21-year-old man faces stolen property and weapons charges following an investigation into social media postings selling tools that were believed to be stolen.
The Lethbridge Police Service received a complaint indicating that a number of tools that had been stolen from a home under construction in West Lethbridge in December were being offered for sale online.
Investigators identified a suspect in Claresholm and a search warrant was jointly executed by Lethbridge police and Claresholm RCMP.
As a result of the search, officers seized:
- Approximately $1,500 worth of stolen tools;
- Brass knuckles;
- A collapsible baton; and,
- A conducted energy weapon.
John-Henry Fisher has been charged with:
- Trafficking stolen property;
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000; and,
- Possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.
Fisher has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled court appearance on March 22.
