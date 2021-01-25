A London man is facing several charges after allegedly trying to disarm a police officer over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday morning, the suspect was yelling outside of a York Street establishment when the staff asked him to leave.

He refused and entered the building. When he was leaving police say he repeatedly kicked a window.

Officers arrived and the suspect threw a cigarette at one of them.

A tussle ensued during his arrest and that's when he allegedly attempted to grab the officer’s gun.

A 29-year-old London man is charged with attempt to disarm a peace officer, resist arrest, assault with intent to resist arrest and fail to leave premises when directed.

He will appear in court Tuesday.