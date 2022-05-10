Suspect charged after woman allegedly assaulted in underground parking lot: Surrey RCMP

Surrey Mounties say a suspect was arrested and charged days after a woman reported being assaulted in an underground parking lot.

Police said in an update Monday about the May 5 incident that a suspect was identified and arrested over the weekend.

On Sunday, Raymond Kellett, 26, was charged with aggravated assault and uttering threats. He remains in custody before his next court appearance.

In an initial statement about the alleged assault, police said they were called at about 2:30 a.m. about a woman screaming and a fire alarm going off at an underground parking lot on Old Yale Road, near King George Boulevard.

When they got to the area, police said, they found a woman who had been physically assaulted while in the staircase of the parking lot.

Surrey's Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and said its initial findings suggested the assault was connected to street-level sex work.

Sex trade workers were urged to be "extra vigilant" following the incident.

"The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, are aware of this incident and can take additional steps to be safe," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release last week.