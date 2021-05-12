Suspect charged following investigation into Market Mall sex assaults

The Calgary Police Service confirms a suspect has been identified and charged after two women were groped at a northwest shopping centre.

According to police, a man followed a woman around a store in Market Mall on the evening of March 23 before approaching and sexually touching her without her consent. The victim left the store and notified police.

A similar incident was reported that same evening as a woman indicated she had also been groped inside a store in the mall.

Police confirmed Wednesday that an arrest had been made and charges laid in connection with the sexual assault investigation. The Calgary Police Service has not released the name of the accused, who faces two counts of sexual assault, due to undisclosed "extenuating circumstances."

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault investigation, including any other assault victims who have not come forward, are asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.