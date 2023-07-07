Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing woman

Windsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.

On Friday at 1 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing incident at a residence in the 300 block of Bruce Avenue. After arriving at the scene, police say they located a victim with a stab wound to her arm.

Through investigation, officers say they determined that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, had illegally entered the home, stabbed one person, and then forcibly abducted a female victim at knifepoint.

Several hours later, the suspect returned the victim to the residence and was taken into custody.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon (x 2), assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppersanonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.