Suspect charged in $466K drug bust, largest in Sault police history

The Sault Police Service said Monday it made the largest drug seizure in its history last weekend.

A 25-year-old suspect faces three trafficking charges after police raided a Bainbridge Street residence Jan. 29.

Police seized about 975 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, about two kilograms of a substance believed to be crystal meth and about 445 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

"The estimated street value of the seizure is $466,300," police said in a news release. "This is the largest seizure in the history of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service."

The suspect was charged and released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

“First, I want to applaud the work by our officers, this seizure will save lives,” Chief Hugh Stevenson is quoted as saying in the release.

“A seizure of this magnitude is a proud day for the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. We remain committed to investigating the people profiting from the sale and distribution of narcotics and assist the Crown’s office to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”