Suspect charged in connection to death of 61-year-old Regina man over the weekend

Regina police have charged a 48-year-old man with second-degree murder following a weekend homicide investigation east of the downtown core.

Roy Julius Dennis Sayer was charged after police were called to the 1900 block of Montreal Street around 6:30 Saturday morning where they found a 61-year-old man outside of a residence with serious injuries, a Regina police news release said.

The 61-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died, according to police.

Throughout the investigation, police secured the immediate area where the major crimes unit, forensic identification unit and the Coroner conducted investigations.

Sayer will make his first court appearance on Monday morning.

Regina police said this marks the eighth homicide investigation of 2023.