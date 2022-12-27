Suspect charged in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

Durham police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Whitby, Ont. that left a man seriously injured on Christmas Day.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says its officers were called for reports of a stabbing in the area of Gilbert Street East and Brock Street South at around noon on Sunday.

Police say they found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries, and he was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma center. The victim is still at the hospital in stable condition.

The motive is currently unclear, police say, and the suspect took off before the police arrived.

On Monday, police announced that they have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Durham police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1877.

With files from CP24’s Jordan Fleguel