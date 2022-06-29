Suspect charged in connection with two break and enters, Sault police say

A 37-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges related to two break and enters from March following a police investigation.

“On June 28, 2022, officers in patrol services charged the 37-year-old with break and enter,” Sault Ste. Marie Police said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested the suspect on June 28 in the 700 block of Great Northern Road.

The accused is facing multiple charges including two counts of break and enter, two counts of breach of probation and mischief under $5,000.

The suspect allegedly entered a secure area of a multi-unit residence in the 0-100 block of Oryme Avenue around 1 a.m. on March 31 and while inside the secure area, damaged pay per use laundry equipment, causing approximately $2,000 in damages and stealing a quantity of money. Following this incident around 4:20 a.m., the accused purportedly entered a secure area of a multi-unit residence in the 700 block of Pine Street and damaged pay per use laundry equipment, causing approximately $1,250 in damage.