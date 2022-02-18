Suspect charged in deadly shooting at North York home
Toronto police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after a 33-year-old-man was fatally shot at home in North York on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to a shooting at a home on Connaught Avenue, in the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West, at around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 17.
When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home, police said. Officers tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has since been identified as 33-year-old Bryson Kyle Murle of Toronto.
Another man was taken into custody at the scene in connection with the deadly shooting and a weapon was recovered.
Police said Friday that 44-year-old Spiros Tsakopoulos of Toronto has now been charged with second-degree murder.
He was scheduled to make a court appearance Friday morning.
Police have not provided any details so far about the relationship between the victim and suspect or the possible motive.
Speaking with reporters outside the home Thursday, Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski described the shooting as “an isolated incident.”
Police are asking anyone with further information about the homicide to contact investigators.
