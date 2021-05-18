Suspect charged in fatal Highway 11 crash that killed a Hearst man

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a crash that killed a man from Hearst two months ago.

It happened when a passenger vehicle and recreational vehicle (RV) collided on Highway 11 west of Hearst, Ont., around 1:22 p.m. on March 11.

Police said 66-year-old Yvon Charette was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the RV were uninjured in the incident.

Now, as a result of an investigation, a man from Boucherville, Que., has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, careless driving causing death, driving on a closed highway, and failing to share half the roadway.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 28 in Hearst.

None of the allegations has been proven or tested in court.