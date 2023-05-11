Suspect charged in fatal shooting of woman at Etobicoke condo
Toronto police say a suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Etobicoke yesterday.
Police were called to a condominium building near Manitoba Street and Legion Road North, in the area of Grand Avenue and The Queensway, at around 4:30 a.m. on May 10 for an unknown trouble call which may have involved a shooting.
According to police, condo security received calls from residents who said they heard a violent interaction followed by the sound of a loud bang.
Security investigated and found a woman who had been shot. Paramedics arrived and tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, police said.
Investigators said Thursday that they made an arrest the same day as the shooting.
Kadeem Robinson, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder.
He is scheduled to make a court appearance Thursday.
Police said they are not releasing the identity of the victim for the time being.
Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact police.
