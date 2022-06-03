Suspect charged in Grand Bend altercation granted bail

A Stratford man charged with second degree murder in the alleged homicide of an Exeter man was granted bail on Friday.

Zachary Hartman, 27, was killed during an altercation in a Grand Bend parking lot last month.

On Friday, a 22-year-old male, one of the suspects charged in Hartman’s death, was released from custody, but with several conditions.

One of the bail conditions includes that he not communicate with his girlfriend, a 21-year-old from West Perth, who is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The couple are not allowed to communicate with each other, or with an 18-year-old male from Stratford who is also charged with second degree murder.

A total of three people have been charged in Hartman’s death.

Police initially responded to report of an assault on Huron Street at 10 p.m. on May 13. Hartman was later pronounced deceased in hospital.