Suspect charged in murder at Calgary hotel

Calgary police have charged a 29-year-old Calgary man in the city's second homicide of 2021 and say it was connected to a domestic situation.

Officers were called to the Airport Traveller's Inn on Tuesday evening for reports of a disturbance.

The body of a woman, identified as Sharilyn Shelley Ann Gagnon, was found inside one of the rooms.

An adult male was also taken to hospital and officials say he suffered serious, life-altering injuries as a result of the incident.

Calgary resident Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 29, faces charges of second-degree murder. Police say he also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault in relation to the serious assault of the adult male.

Detectives are still working on the case, which is believed to be a targeted attack that was a result of a domestic dispute.

Soki will appear in court Monday, March 29, 2021.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"