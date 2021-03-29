Suspect charged in North Vancouver stabbing refuses to leave cell for court appearance

A man charged with second-degree murder in Saturday’s knife attack in North Vancouver refused to leave his cell to participate in a scheduled court appearance by telephone Monday morning.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, faces one count of second-degree murder.

On Saturday, seven people were attacked in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver, and one person died as a result of their injuries.

Police say Bandaogo was arrested in connection with the attacks and underwent surgery for self-inflicted wounds.

Bandaogo, who is being held at the North Vancouver RCMP detachment, was scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. but that was delayed while the court waited for a French language interpreter.

Eventually, shortly before noon, the scheduled appearance began with an RCMP officer appearing by phone to tell the court the suspect would not leave his cell.

Provincial court Judge Patricia Janzen agreed to reschedule the appearance for Thursday morning.

Bandaogo was represented in court by duty council Michael Smith who told the judge he had not had a chance to speak to his client.