Suspect charged in Parry Sound armed robbery last Halloween

A 29-year-old man accused of robbing a Parry Sound business last fall with an edged weapon has been charged, Ontario Provincial Police says.

He is charged with two counts each of robbery with a weapon and forcible confinement, as well as adult disguise with intent," police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly entered an establishment on Pine Drive shortly before 6 p.m. on Halloween last year, displayed a knife and demanded cash and merchandise before fleeing the scene.

"No person had been injured during the incident," OPP said.

The accused, from Sainte-Annes-des-Plaines, Que., is being held for bail and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.