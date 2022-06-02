Suspect charged in 'seemingly random' stabbing at Vancouver Esso station

Several charges have been approved against a 61-year-old man who allegedly drove into a pedestrian then stabbed him at a gas station in East Vancouver this week.

Witnesses told CTV News they saw a van veer into a pedestrian at high speed outside the Esso at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning, sending the victim flying through the air.

They said the driver then exited the vehicle, and attacked the victim using a knife and a larger bladed weapon.

"I don't really understand the reason for the stabbing," said witness David Leonardo, adding that the attacker seemed to be in a troubled state. "I looked into his eyes and he just wasn't there."

Authorities have said the suspect and victim did not know each other, describing the alarming incident as "seemingly random and unprovoked."

The attacker also chased other people around the gas station, and punched a different man, according to police.

Video obtained exclusively by CTV News showed bystanders trying to defend themselves during the altercation, including a man who picked up part of a blue garbage bin to ward off a possible attack.

Several police officers are then seen with weapons drawn taking a suspect into custody.

On Thursday, police announced Leslie Dale Chudek, of no fixed address, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats and operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News the accused has had "very little police interaction over the years."

Speaking at the legislature Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was asked about the alarming attack, and other instances of apparently random violent crime, and assured the public that police are "doing everything they can to make sure that Vancouver is a safe city."

"Obviously you're concerned for the victims" Farnworth said of Wednesday's incident. "In this case, they will recover but obviously the trauma from this would be absolutely horrific and terrifying."

Chudek is being held in custody pending his next court appearance, authorities said.