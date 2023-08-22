Suspect charged in stabbing at Calgary Transit station, 2 more sought

Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a brutal stabbing on a downtown LRT platform and investigators are looking for two others.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, police say four people began to fight on the Eighth Street CTrain platform.

"During the fight, one man held the victim down while another man stabbed the victim," Calgary police said in a news release.

"The group then left the area while the victim made his way to the Calgary Transit help phone where he called for assistance."

Emergency crews took the man to hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition, officials said.

Police used security video to find the person they say was responsible for the stabbing.

He was arrested in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. Police found a small amount of fentanyl while searching him.

Stacy Draven Sky Swampy, 25, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators believe everyone involved knew each other.

Two people who were with Swampy had not been found as of Tuesday morning and police are requesting the public's help to find them.

Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the unknown men, is asked to call police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips