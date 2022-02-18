Suspect charged in string of sexual assaults in Toronto: police

A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection with a string of sexual assaults in the city over a more than two-month period, police say.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Dec. 24, 2021 in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Police say a woman was walking in the area when she was approached by a man. The two attended the area of Sherbourne Street and Gerrard Street East when police say the woman was sexually assaulted by the suspect, who subsequently fled.

A little more than a month later, on Jan. 30, police were called to the area of Mt. Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue for a reported sexual assault.

According to investigators, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man after attending an address in the area.

On Feb. 2, a sexual assault was reported to police in the area of Queen Street East and Jones Avenue. Investigators say a man and woman met in the area and the woman was taken to a nearby location where she was sexually assaulted.

One suspect was arrested in connection with all three incidents on Feb. 17, police say.

The accused has been identified as Feyham Baig, a 38-year-old Toronto resident. He has been charged with administering a stupefying substance, unlawfully in a dwelling, three counts of sexual assault, assault, sexual assault with choking, and theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear at the College Park Courts on Friday morning.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.