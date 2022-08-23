Suspect charged months after body found in wooded area of Langley

Months after a 29-year-old man was found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said authorities identified Jason Griffiths, a 40-year-old Langley resident, as a suspect in the killing, and that officers arrested him on Tuesday.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has since approved a single criminal charge against him.

IHIT also publicly identified the deceased for the first time Tuesday as Nicholas Bell. Investigators previously said the victim was known to law enforcement, but had no apparent connections to the Lower Mainland's ongoing gang conflict.

No further details will be released while the case is before the courts, IHIT said.