Suspect charged with arson and disregard for human life in Huron County
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Provincial Police in Huron County have charged a 31-year-old man of no fixed address with arson and disregard for human life following an apartment fire last week.
Emergency crews were called to a building on Market Street south in Seaforth last Tuesday for a suspicious fire.
Police say the suspect lit the blaze in the entrance to the building.
All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The accused remains in custody.
