Suspect charged with arson and disregard for human life in Huron County


Provincial Police in Huron County have charged a 31-year-old man of no fixed address with arson and disregard for human life following an apartment fire last week.

Emergency crews were called to a building on Market Street south in Seaforth last Tuesday for a suspicious fire.

Police say the suspect lit the blaze in the entrance to the building.

All residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The accused remains in custody. 

