iHeartRadio

Suspect charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting peace officer after Walkerton, Ont. disturbance

image.jpg

A Bruce County man has been charged with several offences including two counts of assault with a weapon following a disturbance in Walkerton, Ont.

OPP were called to a property on Irishwood Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old Municipality of Brockton resident was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault with a weapon (two counts)
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Assault a peace officer
  • Mischief over $5,000

The accused was scheduled for a court date on Monday.

12