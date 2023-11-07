Suspect charged with assaulting northern Ont. cab driver in 2019

More than four years after the attack took place, Ontario Provincial Police have charged a suspect with assaulting a cab driver in Espanola.

The original call came in on March 6, 2019, shortly after 5 a.m., regarding an assault on Old Webbwood Road in Espanola.

“The victim was operating a taxi when they were assaulted by the person they were transporting,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The victim sustained minor injuries and police were unable to locate the suspect as they fled on foot.”

The Manitoulin OPP crime unit continued the investigation, police said, and officers finally received a lead last July, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The accused, 60, is from Sudbury and has been charged with aggravated assault.

A court date has been set for Dec. 4 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.