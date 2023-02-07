Suspect charged with attempted murder following double shooting in the Sault

A 39-year-old suspect is facing attempted murder charges following a double shooting in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday.

Sault Ste. Marie police responded to reports of gunfire at a residence around 2:30 p.m. on Wellington Street East.

“When officers arrived, they observed the accused outside the residence with a gun,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Officers demanded the accused drop the weapon. The accused dropped the weapon and was arrested. A shotgun was seized.”

One shooting victim was found outside the residence, the other was inside. Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident, as the accused and the two victims are known to each other,” police said.

Charges include two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and several other weapons offences, including using a firearm during an offence, firing a gun with intent to commit a crime and four counts of possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.