Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
On Thursday, the Major Crimes Unit started an investigation after receiving a report of allegations of harassment.
Investigators say they learned that the complainant, a 36-year-old woman, was consistently harassed through social media over a period of time regarding a recent Pride event in London, Ont.
Police say the harassment continued with the suspect travelling from London to a Windsor palliative care unit, where he took a ‘selfie’ photograph with the victim’s terminally ill father.
There were no physical injuries sustained in this incident.
Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock was arrested by members of the London Police Service and has been charged with criminal harassment. He was released to attend court in Windsor at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
