Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motel
A suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
Toronto police were initially called to the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, east of McCowan Road, in the early morning hours of March 6 for a medical call. There, officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance. He died there on Sunday morning.
Shawn Walters, of no fixed address, is Toronto’s 10th murder victim of the year.
Police did not release any suspect information and provided no details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting. It is also not clear if the shooting took place at the same location where the victim was located.
On Tuesday, Jahmaal Frederick-Dywer, 35, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or anyone who had contact with the victim between March 4 and 6 to come forward.
