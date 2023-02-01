Suspect charged with manslaughter in death of woman found in Lethbridge County

The ongoing investigation into the discovery of a body in Lethbridge County in October 2022 has led to additional charges against a suspect who was already in custody.

The remains of 34-year-old Tia Blood were found near the intersection of Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 on the evening of Oct. 24, 2022, nearly a week after the Lethbridge woman went missing.

Investigators believe Blood died on Oct. 19, 2022, the same day her truck was found in Cardston.

Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, was arrested and charged with indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000 in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed Frank, who remains in custody at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and manslaughter.

Frank is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13 to face his new charges.