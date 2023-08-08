Suspect charged with murder after Sudbury shooting victim dies

A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder after a weekend shooting victim died of their wounds.

Andrew Mackey, 24, died after being shot during an altercation on Louis Street around 6:45 a.m. Aug. 5.

“Information provided was that while at a social gathering, individuals were involved in a verbal argument that resulted in one of the individuals being shot,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man who had sustained serious injuries. Officers began life-saving measures until City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services arrived.”

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends,” the release said.

Police located two men matching the description of the suspects believed to be involved in the altercation on Notre Dame Avenue.

“Both men were taken into custody without incident,” police said.

“Upon searching the individuals, officers located what is believed to be the firearm used during the incident.”

David Pusey, 28, is charged with numerous offences, including second-degree murder, weapons possession, pointing a firearm, breaching release orders and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for obstructing police and breach of release order in relation to an incident in 2022.

On Aug. 7, police charged a 25-year-old with weapons offences in connection with the incident, including careless use of a firearm and carrying and concealing a prohibited weapon.

“This was a targeted incident as the individual involved are known to each other,” police said.

“We would like to recognize the timely and coordinated response of patrol officers who quickly located and arrested a dangerous individual.”