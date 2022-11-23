Suspect charged with second-degree murder in fatal Milton stabbing
A 40-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Milton, Ont. on Tuesday that left a woman dead.
The incident took place at a residence on Gosford Crescent at around 5:45 p.m.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a female victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she later died.
Investigators say they are not identifying the victim at the request of the family.
Halton police spokesperson Const. Ryan Anderson said Tuesday did say the victim and suspect were known to each other.
Shortly after the stabbing, police released a photograph of a suspect who they identified as Milton resident Asad Rasheed. Rasheed was taken into custody “not far” from the scene, police said.
On Wednesday, investigators said that a second-degree murder charge had been laid. The charge has not been proven in court.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trustA Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steadyAlberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
N.B. government to spend $40M to expand energy efficiency programThe New Brunswick government is putting another $40 million into energy efficiency programs for homeowners.
-
P.E.I. opposition MLAs grill King government over carbon taxA day after the federal government announced what Maritimers will pay when the carbon tax comes into effect this summer, opposition MLAs on Prince Edward Island were quick to point the finger at the King government during question period.
-
To buy or not to buy: When to go generic at the grocery storeHome economist Getty Stewart says switching to generic can help cut costs at the grocery store. However, that doesn't mean it's the only option when it comes to saving a few dollars at checkout.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past FlamesEvgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicineThe surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
'It brought chills': Haligonians watch Canada take on Belgium in World CupWhile Canada's 1-0 World Cup loss to Belgium was not the result fans hoped for, many remain firmly in Canada’s corner.
-
City councillors expected to formally name new deputy mayor next weekCity councillors were back in the chambers Wednesday for this session's first general committee meeting, setting the stage for what the next four years may look like.