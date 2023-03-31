Suspect chased people with sharp object yelling racial slurs at Kennedy Station, police say
Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly yelled racial slurs while chasing people with a sharp object at Kennedy subway station on Friday morning.
Police said they were called to the TTC station in Scarborough at around 10 a.m. for a person making threats.
Officers arrived to learn that a suspect holding a sharp object began running after people in the station.
The suspect allegedly shouted racial slurs at the people he was chasing.
Police said the suspect had already fled when they showed up.
In a news release issued Friday evening, police said they are investigating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence following consultation with the hate crime unit.
They also released a photo of the suspect in an effort to identify him. He is described as six-feet-tall with a medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail and unshaven.
Police said he was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeves shirt, black pants and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
